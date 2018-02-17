MUMBAI: Actors Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha will feature in "Section 375", a Bollywood suspense drama highlighting misuse of rape laws in the country.



Backed by Panorama Studios, the movie will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Manish Gupta.



"Rape laws are being misused by men and women alike leaving the judiciary and police confused as to which rape case is genuine and which is fake," Gupta said in a statement.



The story of the film revolves around a rape case that is so ambiguous in nature that the judges are unable to decide whether the incident was a rape or was it merely consensual sex.



In the film, the accused's defence lawyer, played by Akshaye, and the public prosecutor, played by Richa, lock horns in a court, each producing irrefutable evidence about their own client's innocence and the guilt of the other party, thereby leaving the judges puzzled about the truth.



As part of the research for the movie, Gupta attended several hearings in court for two years.



"There are special courts with female judges who only hear rape cases. I have also met survivors, their families, alleged rapists and lawyers representing both sides. It's very disturbing not only for the accused and the survivors but also their families," Gupta said.

