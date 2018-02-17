MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is impressed by the "expressive" and "innocent" Priya Prakash Varrier. He has predicted a bright future for the 18-year-old, who became an internet sensation with a wink and a shy but mischievous smile in a music video.



"I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Varrier. So expressive, coy, coquettish, yet innocent. My dear Priya, you (are) going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? (You didn't come in my time! Why) Lol," Rishi, 65, tweeted.



Thrissur-based Priya, who learns music and dance, is making her acting debut with the Malayalam film "Oru Adaar Love". She got noticed when via a short clip from the film's song "Manikya malaraya", and it went viral.



In the clip, Priya is seen giving a wink and smiling while flirting with a boy. It is the mischief, innocence and simplicity in the shots that have touched the right chords with viewers.



In another teaser for the film, which is releasing next month, she is seen giving a naughty flying kiss.

