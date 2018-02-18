NEW DELHI: Actress Pooja Chopra, who is seen in 'Aiyaary' essaying the role of an Army Captain, has donated a substantial amount from her fee to a digital portal called ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ which supports the families of the martyr solider, trade sources said on Saturday.

During the shoot, the actress spent a lot of time at the BSF for training. Pooja spent time talking to the officers and their families. She was touched by the stories of the men who gave their lives for the country and the pain their families go through stayed with the actress.

After the shoot, Pooja was introduced to an organisation called 'Bharat Ke Veer' which is a website portal of Ministry of Home Affairs.

The portal enables one to donate directly to the individual brave-heart’s account or to the “Bharat Ke Veer” corpus.

The actress got in touch with them and immediately did her bit to help them.

'Aiyaary' was released on Friday and Pooja played the role of a tough officer named Captain Maya Semwal.

'Aiyaary' is a crime thriller written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Gada,the film features Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.