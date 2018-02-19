NEW DELHI: The makers of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise have announced the third installment of the film starring Tiger Shroff.

While the name of the leading lady has not been revealed, the movie will be helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Nadiadwala Grandson took to its Twitter handle on Monday to share a picture with the caption, “Drumrolls. Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas #Baaghi3 @WardaNadiadwala”

'Baaghi 2', a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’, features Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead and is slated to release on March 30.