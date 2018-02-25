Veteran pan-Indian actress Sridevi's funeral will take place today afternoon in Mumbai, a statement issued by the Kapoor family said. The cremation will take place around 3.30 p.m at Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery. She had died on February 24.

Her husband Boney and stepson Arjun Kapoor arrived in Mumbai yesterday night via a chartered flight with her body.

Her mortal remains were handed over to her family members today afternoon (IST), following clearance from the Dubai Public Prosecution, which closed the investigation into the circumstances of her death.

As per Dubai government's forensic report, her occurred due to 'accidental drowning' in a hotel bathtub, following loss of consciousness. The autopsy reportedly also revealed alcohol in her system. Following this, the case was transferred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for investigation.

On February 24 (Saturday) at 7 pm in Dubai, the actress was reportedly found unconscious in her hotel bathroom and was rushed to Rashid Hospital, where she was declared dead. As per standard police investigation procedures, her husband and Bollywood producer-director Boney Kapoor gave his testimony on Sunday (25th) morning. [READ FULL REPORT HERE]

UPDATES:

22:30 pm - Sridevi's mortal remains brought to her Lokhandwala residence, reports ANI.

Sridevi's mortal remains being taken to her Lokhandwala residence. (ANI)

21:45 pm - Plane carrying Sridevi’s body arrives in Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor arrives at #Mumbai airport, chartered plane carrying mortal remains of #Sridevi to land shortly pic.twitter.com/raIx20n20h — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

19:10 pm - Sridevi's last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery. The cremation will take place at around 3.30 p.m.

19:05 pm - Well-wishers can pay their condolences from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The family said media can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue".

19:00 pm - "On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment," the statement read.

18:45 pm - Sridevi's funeral will take place tomorrow late afternoon here, the family said in a statement. Her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation.

18:15 pm - Read here: Sridevi's native village in Tamil Nadu teary-eyed as 'mayil' bids adieu

17:45 pm - [ Also read : No more Chandni, lost a family member: Fans mourn iconic actor Sridevi's demise] Heartbroken fans await the arrival of Sridevi's body outside her residence in Mumbai. | AFP Photo

17:10 pm - Indian consulate will now cancel the passport of the late actress.

16: 30 pm - The embalming certificate of Sridevi issued by the Dubai Health Authority.

(Source: Gulf News)

16:05 pm - Sridevi's body has reached the Dubai International Airport and a private chartered jet (owned by Mukesh Ambani) will carry the body and family members back to Mumbai. Boney Kapoor is being accompanied by his son Arjun Kapoor, reports Gulf News.

16:00 pm - The late actress' body is now being taken to Dubai airport after the embalming process.

Embalming of #Sridevi's mortal remains has been completed, being taken to Dubai Airport. : UAE media. pic.twitter.com/3UUEimWuAo — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

16:00 pm - Dubai Public Prosecution has approved release of Indian actress Sridevi's body to her family after completion of a comprehensive investigation into circumstances of her death. The case has now been closed: Dubai Media Office Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2018

Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2018

Sridevi's body has left Dubai morgue and is on its way to reach the embalming unit in Muhaisna. (Khaleej Times)

Boney Kapoor's nephew Saurabh Malhotra is waiting outside the morgue to collect the mortal remains of actress Sridevi, reports Khaleej Times.

Khaleej Times has confirmed that the Dubai Police has handed over to the Indian Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Sridevi. Embalmng is set to begin shortly.

Update: Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) February 27, 2018

Khaleej Times has been informed by the officials that after the initial death certificate that was issued yesterday, a detailed forensic report from Dubai Public Prosecution is awaited before releasing the body. However, there is still no official update on the permissions required for repatriation of the actress' body.

According to Gulf News, Arjun Kapoor has arrived in Dubai to be with his father Boney Kapoor and help wrap up the formalities.

READ | Ram Gopal Verma: Sridevi has pretty much been an unhappy woman

As per ANI, Boney Kapoor's son and actor Arjun Kapoor has left for Dubai today morning to be with his father at the hotel where the incident happened. He will be around to oversee the family's return journey, said Yash Raj Films Public Relation department.

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman arrives at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/A4gckWchfQ — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

The actress' body still lies in the Dubai morgue, as local public prosecutor's approval needed for the embalming the remains at Muhaisna unit.

WATCH VIDEO | The actress dancing with brother-in-law actor Anil Kapoor at their nephew actor Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai.

#Sridevi's last dance video with Anil Kapoor from Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai..

We grew up watching her..

Cnt express

We will miss you#RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/vac1CIiwqb — Shweta (@ShwetaS13301723) February 26, 2018

READ HERE: Sridevi's last moments in Dubai hotel room revealed

The late actress' husband and Bollywood producer-director Boney Kapoor gave his testimony on Sunday morning, after her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel, reports Khaleej Times. However, he has not been called so far for further questioning. The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:

1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.

1/2 — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018 2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.

3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes

4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise

Let's be responsible — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018

Sridevi's body is not being embalmed today. Embalming is likely to take place at Sonapur on Tuesday noon, reports Khaleej Times.

"Our embassy and consulate are working closely with local authorities to expedite the return of mortal remains of Sridevi and are also keeping the Kapoor family apprised. It is our endeavor to send mortal remains at earliest," said Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri to ANI.

Authorities have said that the actress's body may not be released today, the Khaleej times reported.

Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 26, 2018

Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai Police HQ today stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.

Sridevi | Illustration: Amit Bandre

The forensic report says that the veteran actress died from accidental drowning. Also traces of alcohol found in her body. (ANI)

Death certificate for the late actress to be issued in about two hours, reports Khaleej Times.

An Indian Consulate official now says to the same agency that the entire matter will be over by 2 pm (Dubai local time), as they have been asked to return by then. The official was accompanied by one Saurabh Malhotra (reportedly the late actress' relative), to the morgue, where the actress' remains are kept.

Actress Madhuri Dixit arrives at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/jF400STmGq — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

Now Khaleej Times says that the Dubai Forensic Department won't conduct a second autopsy on the actresses' body. However, there could be a delay in releasing blood test and autopsy reports.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/LAI6gaaOjY — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

Tweeting about Sridevi's death, filmmaker Karan Johar said:

The unpredictability of life only hits us in times of tragedy ...then soon after we go back to being petulant and full of ourselves....I hope we can take stock of the eventualities of life and death and then rise above our own insecurities.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 26, 2018

Actress Shabana Azmi cancelled a Holi party in the wake of Sridevi's passing away.

As per Khaleej Times, the forensics department is yet to submit Sridevi's blood test results to Dubai Police. The entire procedure will take another two hours.

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on Sridevi's demise, "I still can't believe it. We can't believe it. We all loved her. I can't say anything else."

#Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar and his mother Honey Irani arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/zcK4Ah9sTc — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

Bollywood Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan and veteran actress Tabu arrive at the Mumbai residence of actor Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law.

#Mumbai: Fogging being done at Pawan Hans crematorium, in preparation for the last rites of #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/RL5gcFCWBV — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

As per Khaleej Times, Indian Consulate officials in Dubai say that after receiving the Police Clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including immigration and embalming would take 3 to 4 hours more. They are hopeful that the actress's remains will be ready for departure to India repatriation by 1 to 2 pm, Dubai local time.

Indian industrial magnate Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actress's body to India. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Now fresh details have emerged about the 54-year-old actress' last moments. was getting ready at a hotel room in Dubai for a dinner date with her producer-husband Boney Kapoor before she suffered the cardiac arrest.

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi had not travelled with the family because of the shooting schedule for her upcoming Bollywood film 'Dhadak', her first in the industry.

The celebrated-actress starred in films like 'Mr. India', '16 Vayadhinile', 'Moondram Pirai' and 'Kshana Kshanam'. While films like "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim.

Many, including Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, had shared that the actor was not known to have a history of heart disease. Moreover, she was known to be a fitness freak.

(With Inputs from Agencies and Online Desk)