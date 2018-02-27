The mystery surrounding the death of superstar Sridevi (54) deepened on Monday after the Dubai government attributed it to “accidental drowning” in a hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. The police transferred the case to the “Dubai Public Prosecution” for investigation.

“Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following the loss of consciousness,” the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter.

As per standard police investigation procedures, Sridevi's husband and Bollywood producer-director Boney Kapoor gave his testimony on Sunday morning, after the late actress' body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel.

As per Khaleej Times, he has not been called so far for further interrogation. The Dubai cops has also trashed all media reports on this particular development.

While the initial claim was she died due to cardiac arrest, there was no confirmation whether it was detected during post-mortem.

Khaleej Times quoting sources said the lab report indicated she slipped and fell into the bathtub that was full of water as she was in an inebriated state.The body is likely to embalmed only on Tuesday.

The actress' family and social workers are still awaiting approvals for the deadbody's release from the Dubai public prosecution, which has now been referred by the local police department for further investigation.

Gulf News quoting a public prosecutor said, “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened.” In case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors do further detailed investigations before taking a call, Gulf News added.

While there was speculation that the body would be handed over to the family on Monday night after the public prosecution completes its formality, it later emerged that another clearance was required. But Indian envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri had no clarity on the nature of the required clearance.

“It is their internal process. We do not know,” he told PTI. He also refused to speculate on the timeline for releasing the mortal remains, saying the UAE authorities were following their process.

How it happened Here’s what we know so far