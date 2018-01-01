The Central Board of Film Certification finally decided to clear Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" for release, but not before suggesting modifications which also included changing the name of the film title to "Padmavat".

Actor Siddharth, who is known for his vocal stance on various issues, took a sarcastic dig at Narendra Modi's NDA government regarding the issue. He put out a tweet attacking the NDA government. His tweet reads," If you remove the 'I' from India, all you'll be left with is nda. Keep censoring".

If you remove the 'I' from India, all you'll be left with is nda. Keep censoring. #Padmavat — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 30, 2017

The CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi said that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but "no cuts".

The board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "U/A certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis of the attributed material/creative source".

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly-mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Also Read: Rajput Karni Sena fringe group president threatens to vandalise theatres showing 'Padmavati'

Joshi said, the filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film.

He said that this was not the first instance that a special panel was appointed for the certification process as a similar practice was followed while certifying "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Aarkashan".

The film got stuck in a controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Also Read: 'Padmavati' becomes 'Padmavat' leaves Twitterati in splits

Historians are divided on whether Rani Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.

After all the hurdles the film is all set to release in the coming month, though the date is yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from PTI)