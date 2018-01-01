Rana Daggubati in the first poster of Haathi mere saathi. (Photo | Twitter)

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati on the first day of the new year unveiled his look from his upcoming film "Haathi Mere Saathi".

Rana sports a rugged look for the movie, in which he will be seen essaying the character of Bandev. The movie is a trilingual remake of late actor Rajesh Khanna's 1971 film "Haathi Mere Saathi". Rana can be seen leaning on the trunk of an elephant in the first look.

"Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing Bandev from 'Haathi Mere Saathi'," he captioned the image.

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

The film will be a tribute to the old classic. It will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with Rana in the lead.

Inspired from true events, the remake will be helmed by Prabhu Solomon. The filming of the remake will commence in Thailand and then travel to various locations across India.

"Haathi Mere Saathi" is slated to release on Diwali.