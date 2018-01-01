Shah Rukh Khan crosses 32 million Twitter followers
Published: 01st January 2018
Last Updated: 02nd January 2018 12:44 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's social media on Twitter has extended to 32 million. The 52-year-old superstar, who has a following of 32.2 million, is right behind megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has a Twitter following of 32.4 million. Shah Rukh if Bollywood's Khan with the most number of followers on Twitter -- Salman has 29.9 million and Aamir has 22.6 million.
Shah Rukh is an avid user of digital platforms uses social media to update fans and followers about his life and projects. On the first day of the New Year on Monday, he unveiled the title and teaser of his upcoming film with Aanand L Rai.
इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई...— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018
3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया।
Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT
In the film titled "Zero", Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf. It also stars actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
"Zero" is slated to hit the screens on December 21.