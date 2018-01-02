MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra says she doesn't mind being stalked on social media.

Priyanka will be seen as a guest judge on the upcoming talent-based show "India's Next Superstars", which will feature filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

One contestant told Priyanka that she was her biggest inspiration and she regularly stalked her on Instagram.

Priyanka responded: "I'm impressed that you know so much about me. I love when people stalk me on Instagram as I, myself, check how many people have checked my stories and posts."

"India's Next Superstars" will be soon aired on Star Plus.