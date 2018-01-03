NEW DELHI: After a record-breaking run in India, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ continues to top charts in China too.

According to reports, the super-hit flick has been ranked number one in an annual survey conducted by the Chinese IMDb.

‘Dangal’ is the first film to witness overseas collections at par with domestic markets.

The film has been one of the most successful and biggest Bollywood blockbusters in China.

The flick not only witnessed an exceptional theatrical run in India and China but also did amazingly well in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and other countries.

Previously in July, a spokesperson confirmed that ‘Dangal’ crossed Rs 2,000 crore mark worldwide.

The movie, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on December 23, 2016. It is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers.

The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim.

