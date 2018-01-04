‘Baaghi 2’ has been making headlines ever since the makers announced the pairing of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani opposite each other.

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff starrer "Baaghi 2" is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 27.

"Baaghi 2" is set to release on March 30, Tiger, who also starred in "Baaghi", tweeted on Thursday. Tiger will turn almost bald in "Baaghi 2".

Actress Disha Patani, who will be paired opposite Tiger in the film, wrote: "Rebels for love are all set to meet you!"