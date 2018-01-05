Akshay Kumar begins 'Kesari' shoot
By IANS | Published: 05th January 2018 01:59 PM |
Last Updated: 05th January 2018 01:59 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday began the shoot of "Kesari" -- which he calls his "most ambitious film".
Sharing his first look from the movie, Akshay tweeted: "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with 'Kesari', my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always."
Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as alwaysStay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now