Akshay Kumar look furious in his new movie Kesari. (Photo | Twitter)

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday began the shoot of "Kesari" -- which he calls his "most ambitious film".

Sharing his first look from the movie, Akshay tweeted: "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with 'Kesari', my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always."