After making hard-hitting films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav, director Anurag Kashyap’s latest offering is Mukkabaaz. The movie is based on sports unlike his other projects. The lead role is played by Vineet Singh, who has worked with Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur and Bombay Talkies.

Wondering why filmmakers have not tapped sports as much as any other genre, Anurag says, “I decided to make a film on sports because most of the sports barring cricket get caught up in the state-level politics. I have taken up a sport and a state to tell a story that is true to almost all states and sports. Cricket gets funding and players at the lower level can also make a living. But people choose other sports when they are left with no option, thinking it will lead them to a government job.”

Vineet Singh, who was into basketball, believes it’s not easy to be a successful sportsman in our country. “Only a sportsman knows the struggle of another sportsman. Ex-Olympian Lakha Singh is a taxi driver today and Rajbir Singh, who won two gold medals in cycling, is working as a labourer. Players coming from small towns don’t realise that they have to be manipulative to be the captain. You have to please your seniors by doing menial jobs.”

Incidentally, the story of the film has been written by Vineet Singh. “Hoping that someday someone would make a film on the struggles of a players, I and my sister wrote Mukkabaaz. I approached many producers but I had a condition that I would play the lead.”

Finally, Anurag liked his script. “I couldn’t believe when he said I won’t do the film if you don’t play the boxer. I sold every single thing in my house because I needed money, and went to Punjab where I trained under international players for a year. After the eight-hour training everyday, I would cook food at my rented house,” says Singh.

Curious about the state of boxing in India, the director says, “We don’t have home-grown stories like Rocky. But why is it that we have the second-largest population, still we are so low on the medal-charging Olympics? I then realised that casteism is deeply rooted in sports. Pick up a sport and look at the names of sportsmen, you will find similar surnames dominating the game.”

The film also makes references to cow vigilantism. There are anti-social elements who are using it to settle personal scores. It is the love story of two people in a socio-political context.

But I am an extremely apolitical person, Kashyap says.

Mukkabaaz talks about what’s on the top of people’s minds in a small town. “Vineet’s story is about the boxer who is trying to find a government job. He is fighting real boxers such as Neeraj Goyat and Deepak Rajput in the movie,” he says.

In the film, Zoya Hussain’s character Sunaina, too, is very spirited. “Playing the role of a speech-impaired person, she is a metaphor for all women who are not allowed to voice their opinion. She uses the sign language to make strong statements,” says Kashyap.

Like Sunaina, Vineet says that he also decided that he will fight his own battles when need be. An MD in Ayurveda, Vineet never practised. “But my struggle started when I decided to become an actor. I loved acting and I used to participate in plays while I was in medical college. Later, I came to Mumbai for post-graduation. Simultaneously, I got enrolled in NSD in Delhi with minimum attendance. My younger brother and sister were my first audience and partners in crime.” His sister encouraged him to audition for a talent hunt on DD Metro in 1999.

“I won the hunt. Later, I did Pitaah with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Om Puri. I thought I had achieved a lot.” But the film flopped. People who were interested to meet me were now were avoiding me. It was a long road of struggles with small roles in Marathi films, Mee Shivajiraje Bhosle and Gharo Ghari Maaticha Chuli.”

Vineet is now shooting for Reema Kagti’s God whereas Anurag Kashyap will start filming Manmarziyaan starring Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu and South star Dulquer Salmaan.