MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone has announced that she will be performing in Bahrain for the first time in April.

"I have an exciting news. For the first time ever, I will be performing in Bahrain on April 27 for the anniversary of Aura Arts Centre," Sunny tweeted on Saturday.

"This show is coordinated by Dadu Oshma and directed by Manoj Mayyannour. Hope to see you'll there at Indian School Grounds, Bahrain," she added.

In December last year, Sunny was forced to cancel her New Year bash in Bengaluru after the police denied permission to the organisers.

Sunny was last seen onscreen in 2017 musical romantic film "Tera Intezaar" alongside Arbaaz Khan.