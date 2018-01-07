MUMBAI: Film actor Akshay Kumar has agreed to partner with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to promote cleanliness in Mumbai as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, civic officials informed today.

The Swachh Survekshan 2018 will be carried out between January 4 to March 10 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and it will rank urban and rural areas of the country on the basis of cleanliness.

BMC officials said the actor had given his consent after the municipal commissioner wrote to him on January 5 requesting his support for spreading the word about cleanliness in the metropolis.