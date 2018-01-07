MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he will always remain indebted to music directors with whom he worked on various films.

A fan of Rishi tweeted that he would be performing songs from the films that the veteran actor has featured in.

"Good luck! Hope the audience remembers the songs. Always indebted to my music directors for a major contribution towards my career," Rishi tweeted on Saturday.

The 65-year-old actor has worked with music directors like R.D. Burman and Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Rishi made his debut in Bollywood as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker" and received the National Film Award. He bagged his first lead role as an adult in the 1973 film "Bobby".

He was last seen on the big screen in "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi". He currently has two films in his kitty -- "102 Not Out" and "Mulq".