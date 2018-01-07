MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says actor Sanjay Dutt had a really hard time dealing with his addiction to heroin.

"Sanjay Dutt had a really hard time dealing with his addiction. It went to a point where his first thought in the morning was about heroin. Hear me and Pooja Bhatt (daughter and actress-filmmaker) talk about substance abuse only on 'Bhatt Naturally' (radio show)," Mahesh tweeted on Sunday.

Sanjay has worked with Vishesh Films, which is co-owned by Mahesh, for films like "Kabzaa", "Sadak" and "Dushman".

Last year, Pooja said "Sadak 2", the sequel of her 1991 hit film "Sadak", is in the works.

"We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time, so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film," she had said.

