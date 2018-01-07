NEW DELHI: Karan Singh Grover has an adorable birthday wish for his ‘sweet precious princess’ wife Bipasha Basu.

On her 39th birthday, the ‘Hate Story 3’ star took to Instagram to share a video of Bipasha cutting the cake.

Along with it, he wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love!”

“Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You’re truly the best kinda girl there is! #monkeyprincessbirthday #monkeylove,” wrote Karan.

The ‘Alone’ star also took to social media to share some moments from her 39th birthday celebrations.

“So this is what happens on my birthday… it’s a Rice Festival. Waiting for rice for one full year … it was worth the wait! Yummiest Biriyani courtesy our little food connoisseur @baitalikee Thank you All this bhaat ( rice) is putting me in a comatose state,” she wrote with a video on her Instagram.

In another video, Bipasha can be seen having some fun with her husband.

“And yes the birthday madness begins #monkeyprincessbirthday,” she captioned the video.