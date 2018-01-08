Angela Krislinzki to make Bollywood debut
Published: 08th January 2018

MUMBAI: Actress Angela Krislinzki, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's horror movie "1921", says she is playing a negative character in the film.
"There is an interesting twist in the film, that's why I don't want to spoil it by revealing the details. All I can say is that, I am playing antagonist in the film, who troubles Karan. To find out why I am persecuting him, Karan took the help of Zarine, who is a ghost whisperer," Angela said in a statement.
Angela was supposed to do Bhatt's web-series "Maaya", but landed up doing a film with Zarine Khan and Karan Kundra.
"I firmly believe God's plan is always the best and he gives us the opportunity at the right time. I had to opt out of 'Maaya', due to unavoidable circumstances and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise," she added.
"1921" revolves around Karan, Zarine and Angela and is about a struggle between life and death. Angela will be seen playing the role of Meher Wadia, who is a negative lead in the film.