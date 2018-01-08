MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone’s global footprint seems to be growing with every passing day.

The ‘Padmavati’ star, who recently ringed in her 32nd birthday, received a special gift from her fans in Bangladesh.

One of her Arab fan clubs from the country collected funds to build a well in her name in the grief stricken village of Radhanagar. The fan club also left behind a sweet note on a plaque wishing the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star a wonderful birthday.

This is our gift for @deepikapadukone birthday

We Arab fan donated to build a water well in one of the needy villages

We Hope you liked it #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/DhTP7qAAMz — Deepika's Arab Fc (@deepikap_arabfc) January 6, 2018

On a similar note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus starring Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been facing protests from various groups, mainly Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

it fills my heart to see your generosity & contribution in making this world a better & happier place.This is the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for.I love you & I’m so proud of you all. https://t.co/kQYZiDMGEZ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 8, 2018