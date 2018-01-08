MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone’s global footprint seems to be growing with every passing day.

The ‘Padmavati’ star, who recently ringed in her 32nd birthday, received a special gift from her fans in Bangladesh.

One of her Arab fan clubs from the country collected funds to build a well in her name in the grief stricken village of Radhanagar. The fan club also left behind a sweet note on a plaque wishing the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star a wonderful birthday.

On a similar note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus starring Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been facing protests from various groups, mainly Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.