JAIPUR: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati', now titled 'Padmavat', will not be released in Rajasthan, the state's home minister, Gulab Chand Kataria, said on Monday.

"Following earlier orders of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, movie 'Padmavat' will not be released in the state," Kataria told ANI, hours after the January 25 release date of the movie was announced.

Meanwhile, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena is not happy with the news of the release date being announced, and have declared to gherao the CBFC office in Mumbai as well as hinted on gheraoing the Prime Minister's Office in the national capital to bolster their protest.

Calling for the dismissal of the Censor board's chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi told ANI, "We'll soon gherao the CBFC office on Mumbai, and we may also surround the PMO in Delhi, but we will not let the film release."

Gogamedi also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discharge Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Rathore from their respective offices for their support to 'Padmavat'.

"The removal of 'I' in the title doesn't change the history they have shown in the film. Even if they keep only the 'P', we will still not let the movie release," Gogamedi added.

Gogamedi said the historians too have rejected the movie, and alleged the movie was part of an underworld conspiracy to break apart the unity of the country.

"The committee of historians also rejected the film saying it would create a controversy between Brahmins and Rajputs. This movie has been made to divide the Hindus, and to divide Hindus and Muslims; this movie is part of a controversy created to create communal riots in the country," Gogamedi said, and added, "This is a direct terror activity on Hindu culture. Earlier too, there have been connections between Bollywood and terrorists like ISIS and Dawood Ibrahim."

The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The CBFC suggested few modifications in the controversial movie 'Padmavati', which included changing of the film's title to 'Padmavat', in December last year.