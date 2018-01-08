NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra is lending support to the Time’s Up initiative that was launched on New Year’s Day to battle sexual harassment in workplaces and to fight for gender equality.

This year, at the 75th Golden Globes Awards, the colour black was chosen as a way for the movie and TV industry to make a statement against a pervasive culture of misconduct.

The 35-year-old took to social media to share a picture of herself wearing black.