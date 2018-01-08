NEW DELHI: Bollywood veteran Sridevi’s intense drama thriller ‘Mom’ will be screened at an annual festival of Indian films in Yerevan, Armenia.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie revolves around Sridevi, as a vigilante, who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her step-daughter (played by Sajal Ali). It also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting roles.

After premiering at a popular film festival in Russia in November last year, the movie will now be screened in Armenia's most prestigious cinema hall, Moscow Cinema. The Embassy of India in Armenia organises annual Festival of Indian films during which most popular and award-winning Indian movies of that year are screened.

This year, the Embassy was offered a list of films and ‘Mom’ was the chosen one to be screened among other two films including ‘Bahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Hindi Medium’.

The event is planned on the eve of the Republic Day of India.

Sridevi's producer-husband, Boney Kapoor, said in a statement, “We knew ‘Mom’s story had the power to resonate with people across the globe. We are so very proud about how the movie continues to connect with the audience all over, especially Russia and now Armenia.”