MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Baazaar", helmed by debutant Gauravv K. Chawla, will release on April 27.

The film's principal photography is complete and it is currently in post-production, a statement from the film's makers said.

"Baazaar" launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. It revolves around the backdrop of stock market, and also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The crime film is jointly written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It is jointly-produced by Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures LLP and Kyta Productions.

