MUMBAI: "Boom Boom In New York", an ensemble cast 3D comedy starring Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and more, will hit the screens on February 23.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani announced the release date on Tuesday, read a statement.

"'Boom Boom In New York' will be a new entertaining experience for theatre audiences. I am pretty sure our audiences have not seen so many big stars together in one film," Bhagnani said in a statement.

The movie is being described as a "heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves". It is about how an unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a life-changing comic adventure.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films, it is directed by Chakri Toleti.