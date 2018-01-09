MUMBAI: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan turned 53 on Tuesday and was wished a whole lot of love by celebrities like Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshumukh and Shilpa Shetty.

Farah has choreographed popular dance tracks in Bollywood, and has even worked on international projects such as "Marigold: An Adventure in India", "Monsoon Wedding" and the Chinese film "Perhaps Love".

She turned director with the 2004 film "Main Hoon Na", which starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and in 2012, Farah made her film acting debut in a leading role in "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi".

Here's what the celebrities tweeted on her birthday:

Sonu Sood: Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family Farah Khan! I know we can always rely on a dialogue which we can say to each other at any point of time in our life: 'Main hoon na'. Love you always.

Sania Mirza: Happy happy birthday to you Farah Khan. Love you tooo much.

Nikkhil Advani: Happy birthday Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar. Madcap cousins whose sense of humour possibly is because they were born on the same day or then eat the same food. Have a blast guys.

Riteish Deshmukh: To my darling Farah Khan - may you have a fabulous birthday and a stupendous year ahead. Thank you for always being there. Love you loads my faruuuuu. Let's catch up soon. Abhi toh tu jawaan hai.

Shilpa Shetty: And we had Farah Khan as our special guest on 'Super Dancer' today. Happy Birthday my dearest your inimitable energy, warmth and sense of humour is adorable. You are such an inspiration to every woman. Love you. Stay Happy, stay real. Loved the Robotics by the way.

Huma Qureshi: Not calling you or messaging Farah Khan and you know why! Happy birthday my dearest. To another year of joy happiness thin-ness awesomeness food-comas gupshups and more. See you tomorrow at 7.

Tusshar Kapoor: Happy birthday.

Vikram Phadnis: Happpy birthday Farah Khan. Stay as mad as you always are. Good health and happiness always.

Ram Kapoor: Farah Khan happy birthday rockstar! Hope you have a fabulous year ahead, lots of love.

