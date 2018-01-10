PANAJI: If 'Padmavat' has been given a censor certificate by the CBFC, then the Goa government does not have a problem to screen it in cinema halls, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

"If they have a censor certificate we do not have an objection. If there is a law and order issue, we will look at it then," Parrikar told reporters.

Parrikar also said that the state police had expressed apprehensions about the film being screened in Goa during the peak tourism season in December when a significant chunk of the uniformed personnel are busy discharging law and order duties.

He added that since the peak season was over, the apprehension was irrelevant.

"The Police report was for peak season. Peak season is over, so there is no problem," Parrikar said.

The women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party had objected to the screening of the film in Goa citing law and order problems and wrong portrayal of queen Padmavati in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

After much controversy and delay, the Central Board of Film Certification finally certified 'Padmavat', clearing the path for its release in cinema halls.