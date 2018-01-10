NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror mystery film ‘Pari’ will release on the Holi weekend. The 29-year-old took to her Twitter handle and shared the teaser.

This movie, which is Anushka’s Sharma's third venture as a producer, also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty. "NH10" and "Phillauri" were her previous production. Previously, the actress shared the first look poster of 'Pari'. The film marks the debut of Prosit Roy.

The horror movie is reportedly shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF PARI HERE:

Anushka, who tied the knot to star cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, is back on the sets of Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.