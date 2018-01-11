MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan has praised the forthcoming dark-comedy "Kaalakaandi" and said that actor Saif Ali Khan's performance in the film was "outstanding".

Aamir, who attended the film's premier on Thursday, took to Twitter to praise the film.

"'Kaalakaandi' is one of the funniest films I have seen in a long time. Haven't laughed this much since I read the script of 'Delhi Belly'. Absolutely loved all the performances. Saif was outstanding! What a debut Akshat (director)! Proud of you. Don't miss this one guys, it releases tomorrow. Love A," he tweeted.

Aamir had previously collaborated with Akshat Verma in 2011 "Delhi Belly". Verma had written the script for the film and it was co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

"Kaalakaandi", which is co-produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua, also stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on Friday.

