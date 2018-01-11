NEW DELHI: Actress Isabelle Kaif, who made her acting debut with "Dr. Cabbie" and has now been roped in as the face of cosmetic brand Lakme, joining the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, says she always wanted to be a performing artiste.

"I started dancing as a kid, so I always wanted to be a performing artiste. I always had that creative side. Acting came little later and it actually came when I saw dancing in the films. That's when I knew that I always want to do this," Isabelle told IANS on phone from Mumbai.

The younger sister of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has also done an acting course from New York.

"Dr. Cabbie", a 2014 Canadian romantic comedy film, also starred Kunal Nayyar, Vinay Virmani, and Adrianne Palicki. The film is directed by Jean-François Pouliot and co-produced by Bollywood actor, Salman Khan.

As a face of Lakme, she is looking forward to make some runway appearances now.

"I am doing my first ad campaign with them, the fashion week with them, so can't wait," said Isabelle.

