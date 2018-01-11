NEW DELHI: The internet can be a dark place sometimes and film-maker Karan Johar should know better.

Yesterday, the film-maker finally revealed the lead actress of ‘Kesari’ and it is none other than Parineeti Chopra. But, instead of Parineeti’s picture, Karan shared a picture of Akshay Kumar from the film, which was shared last week, and social media was not forgiving at all.

Soon the internet started trolling the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ helmer for sharing the update, without Parineeti's picture.

These are some of the reactions summing up the Internet's sentiment:

A user tweeted, “Then why you have put pic of @akshaykumar.”

Another user posted a photo of Parineeti from ‘Ishaqzaade’ and wrote, “Here is @akshaykumar 's stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade!”

“Pretty darn good make up.. can't recognise her at all,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, a user shared a photo of Karisma Kapoor and tweeted, “Even you are looking really good in this pic Karan.”

By seeing the outrage after his initial post, Karan had to re-announce Parineeti's casting on Twitter by writing, “Ok guys that was meant to be an image of Kesari whilst announcing the lead actress of the film. Clearly Twitter is quick to jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented Parineeti Chopra as lead cast of Kesari.”

'Kesari’, produced by Karan Johar, is based on “one of the bravest battles found in India, The Battle of Saragarhi”.

The flick is all set to hit the theatres in Holi 2019.