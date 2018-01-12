'Hate Story 4' to now release on March 9
By IANS | Published: 12th January 2018 11:05 AM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 11:05 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Film director Vishal Pandya's fourth installment of the "Hate Story" franchise is now scheduled to release on March 9.
The erotic thriller, which features Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi, was earlier slated to release on March 2.
Uravashi on Thursday tweeted: "'Hate Story IV' releases March 9, 2018. Vishal Pandya, T-Series."
#HATESTORY IV releases 9th March 2018. @ivishalpandya @TSeries pic.twitter.com/XqfN60928R— URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashimrautela) January 11, 2018
Pandya wrote: "Walk a mile to avoid a fight, But when one starts, Don't back down an inch... 'Hate Story 4' 9 March, 2018."
Actress Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like "Daddy Cool Munde Fool" and "Tiger", will make her Bollywood debut with "Hate Story 4".
The shooting for the fourth instalment took place in London. The film also features Sooraj Pancholi and Gurmeet Choudhary.