MUMBAI: Film director Vishal Pandya's fourth installment of the "Hate Story" franchise is now scheduled to release on March 9.

The erotic thriller, which features Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi, was earlier slated to release on March 2.

Uravashi on Thursday tweeted: "'Hate Story IV' releases March 9, 2018. Vishal Pandya, T-Series."

Pandya wrote: "Walk a mile to avoid a fight, But when one starts, Don't back down an inch... 'Hate Story 4' 9 March, 2018."

Actress Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like "Daddy Cool Munde Fool" and "Tiger", will make her Bollywood debut with "Hate Story 4".

The shooting for the fourth instalment took place in London. The film also features Sooraj Pancholi and Gurmeet Choudhary.