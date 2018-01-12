NEW DELHI: On Hrithik Roshan’s 44th birthday on January 10, his neighbour and dear friend Akshay Kumar had sent him a special gift. To express love for his friend, the ‘Rustom’ star had sent him a homemade cake baked by his mother.

The ‘Kaabil’ star tweeted a picture of the cake.

And @akshaykumar I was so touched. please thank your mom for my delicious cake! Blessings and love I cherish. ???? pic.twitter.com/wL1eNpvniS — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 11, 2018

However, Akshay also tweeted on his birthday, writing, "Even though you're already blessed with the best...best family, friends, neighbours This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday @iHrithik :)"