NEW DELHI: Actor Anand Tiwari, known for films like "Udaan", "Kites", "Aisha" and "Go Goa Gone", says his appetite to grow and become a better artiste has increased tremendously over time.

"I have only learnt that there's so much more to learn and over the years I am getting more and more hungry to be a better artiste," Anand told IANS.

"And I guess the most important thing I have realised is that to be a relevant artist, you have got to remain as open as a child and really keep exposing yourself to newer experiences and interactions to be and remain relevant," he added.

Anand, who also founded a content house Still and Still Media Collective (SSMC) with Amritpal Bindra, says his biggest achievement "personally till now is that I have gained acceptance as an artiste in the eyes of my parents".

"They wanted me to become a doctor like my father or at least have a more 'conventional' and 'settled' profession. Now as they see me run SSMC along with Amrit, do well as an actor-writer-director-producer, they are happy and less stressed about me.

"That pressure being off my shoulder has been a great relief. Now I am just enjoying my everyday doing exactly what I ever wanted to do," he added.

Anand will make his debut as a director with "Love Per Square Foot", which features Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.

"Love Per Square Foot" is a quirky romantic comedy that chronicles a guy and girl who enter a marriage of convenience to buy a flat in Mumbai. Critically acclaimed actors Ratna Pathak, Supriya Pathak and Raghuvir Yadav also feature in prominent roles in the film.

The film will be available on Netflix in 2018 globally.

