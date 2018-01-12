Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares intense first look of his first international web series McMafia
Published: 12th January 2018
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 04:12 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set for his first international web series, titled 'McMafia'.
The ‘Munna Michael’ star took to social media to share the first look of his character.
The eight part series has been created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. It is said to be inspired by Misha Glenny's non-fiction book titled ‘McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld’.
#McMafia being my first International Web Series has come out really amazing. All Thanx to Director #JamesWatkins@JgiNorton @AmazonVideoIN pic.twitter.com/28haFwCV1Q— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 11, 2018
The actor will be seen alongside British actor James Norton, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, Juliet Rylance.
The series will be released sometime this year.