MUMBAI: Over 100 Shri Rajput Karni Sena workers were detained here on Friday for protesting outside the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office in connection with the release of film ‘Padmavat’.

The protesters said changing the name of the film from ‘Padmavati’ to Padmavat was not enough.

“The police are detaining us without any reason. We are not here for any type of rebellious activity, we just wanted to talk to the CBFC and tell them that Padmavat film violates the Indian history and request them to not release it,” Prakash Singh Parmar, a Karni Sena worker, told ANI.

He added that the Sena was requesting the censor body that they should not do anything which in turn would hurt anyone’s cultural beliefs.

“Therefore, we all came here to have a discussion but they have detained us. They have changed the name of the film but that does not change anything,” Parmar stated.

Another Sena worker, Ganpat Singh said the film should be banned completely.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavat was now set for its release on January 25 after the CBFC had recommended five modifications, including changing the title.

The movie features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.