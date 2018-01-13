MUMBAI: Director Shashank Ghosh's film "Veere Di Wedding" is now scheduled to release on June 1.



The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 18.



Sonam on Friday took to Twitter to announce the new release date for the film.



You are all cordially invited to the wedding of the season!