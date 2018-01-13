MUMBAI: Actor-anchor Rannvijay Singha will be seen as a tough police officer in a new web-series titled "Kaushiki" on Viu.



"Not a stranger to the digital space, the 'Roadies' veteran will be adding a layer of mystery and excitement by portraying the role of a tough cop on the show," a statement said.



The show is described as a gripping thriller about how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter.



Its shoot is already on in full swing.



