Rannvijay Singha to play policeman in new web series
MUMBAI: Actor-anchor Rannvijay Singha will be seen as a tough police officer in a new web-series titled "Kaushiki" on Viu.
"Not a stranger to the digital space, the 'Roadies' veteran will be adding a layer of mystery and excitement by portraying the role of a tough cop on the show," a statement said.
The show is described as a gripping thriller about how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter.
Its shoot is already on in full swing.