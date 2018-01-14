MUMBAI: Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", today announced that the film will hit the screens on January 25. The movie, which was earlier titled "Padmavati", will now be released with the title change suggested by the censor board.

"Padmaavat" will release worldwide on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. According to the release, it is the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release. It has been cleared for release by the CBFC with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of only five modifications.

Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was mired into controversy after Rajput Karni Sena raised their objections towards the content of the film and an apparent dream sequence between Deepika and Ranveer. This claim was denied by the makers time and again. The film is based on the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem "Padmavat".

"'Padmaavat' is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope that we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity," Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18 said in a statement. Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures said the film is a tribute to Rajput valour and it will be a benchmark in the history of Indian cinema.

"'Padmaavat' is our magnum opus – a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen. The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages and formats covering 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in India and the world.

"It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art. We have partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film across select international markets including non-traditional territories. 'Padmaavat' will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on the 25 of January," Andhare said.