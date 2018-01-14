Still from a fan made teaser of 'Thugs of Hindostan'. (Photo | Youtube)

NEW DELHI Looks like Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif are really sweating it out for much-awaited ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Today, the film’s lead actress Katrina shared a picture with Aamir and Prabhudeva as they rehearse for a song for the movie.

The photograph shows Aamir taking a selfie with Katrina and ace choreographer Prabhudeva. The film’s official Twitter handle also shared the first image from the dance rehearsals.

The movie is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and marks the second collaboration of the director with Aamir and Katrina, first being ‘Dhoom 3’.