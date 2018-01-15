MUMBAI: Anupam Kher thanked filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for contributing in his life and journey in Hindi filmdom.

Anupam on Sunday shared a still from the film 1989 film "Daddy" and said that the movie will always remain as one of his most favourites.

"‘Daddy' will always remain one of my most favourite films. Pooja Bhatt was stunning in her very first film. Thank you Mahesh Bhatt Saab for your contribution to my life and to my so far journey in Cinema," he captioned the still.

"Daddy", which also starred Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta among many others, told the story about a daughter who decides to save her father from getting destroyed at the hands of alcoholism with help of her unconditional love and care.

Anupam and Mahesh together have worked in films like "Saaransh", "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin", "Tadipaar" and "Papa Kehte Hai".