Controversial reality TV show series Bigg Boss season 11 came to end late Sunday night with television actress Shilpa Shinde of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame bagging the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 45 lakh. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain' fame actress Hina Khan, who was a close contender, was declared the first runner up.

Ahead of the official announcement by host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Twitterati picked Shilpa as their favourite contestant and even before the final phase of voting had ended, netizens picked her as the winner over finalists Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta (declared second runner up) and Puneesh Sharma.

Shilpa Shinde walks away with the title of Bigg Boss season 11.



In a surprise move, voting lines were made live for 10 minute during the episode before the winner was announced, which gave fans of Hina and Shilpa a chance to send more votes.

Shilpa, who has been often accused of not performing luxury budget tasks and staying in the kitchen mostly, won several Twitter polls in the finale week. Called the 'Maa' of the house, fans appreciated Shilpa Shinde not forming any groups and being vocal only when it mattered and not getting into unnecessary fights.

The actress, who entered the house with rival Vikas Gupta (programming head of &TV when Shilpa was active on 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'), was an audience favourite right from the beginning. Her fights with Vikas became the talking point of the season, specially in the first few weeks. The two reportedly had a huge fight after she left the show in March 2017.

Later in the season, when fans got to see her 'real side' as she called it, her popularity soared. Soon, Vikas and Shilpa patched up with a hug and decided to work with each other after the show ended.

The foes-turned-foes have many a fan wishing to see more of their chemistry on-screen. There are rumours of them getting married too and host Salman has also joked about it.

105 days, 19 contestants later, the show completed its eleventh season with lots of drama, tears and joy. Ex-contestants delivered terrific performances. And, as a surprise package, actor Akshay Kumar, who was promoting 'Padman', joined Salman on stage and the duo had some masti with ex-contestant singer Dhinchak Pooja.

The contestants of this season were Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Benafshaa Soonawala, Luv Sinha, Bandgi Kalra, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sapna Choudhary, Zubair Khan, Shivani Durgah, Jyoti Kumari, Lucinda Nicholas and Dhinchak Pooja.

The show had the contestants divided into two groups - Gharvale and Padosi.

The sprawling "Bigg Boss" house spread across 19,400 square feet had 90 cameras installed in it. The house in the picturesque Lonavala, near Mumbai, was designed by director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita.

