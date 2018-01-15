MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Makar Sankranti on the sets of his upcoming film "Zero".

Shah Rukh on Sunday night shared a photograph of himself flying a kite and he said it was fun.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, "Zero" features Shah Rukh in a dwarf avatar. According to Rai, this is a story that celebrates the imperfections in one's life.

Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting & happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on @aanandlrai sets of Zero. Too much fun... pic.twitter.com/P5ftZY3vsI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 14, 2018

The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

This will be the first time that Shah Rukh and Rai have collaborated for a project together.