MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shinde, who won the reality show "Bigg Boss 11", was the most talked about contestant of the season on Twitter.

Twitter recorded over 41 million tweets in the course of the show (October 1, 2017 - January 15, 2018). This makes ‘#BiggBoss11' the most talked about season of the popular reality show to date, read a statement issued on behalf of the micro-blogging site.

Over the weekend, tweets related to "Bigg Boss 11" recorded over 5.7 million conversations (January 13-14).

Mentions of Shilpa peaked on Twitter with over 3 million tweets in relation as she was crowned the winner. She also emerged as the most talked about contestant of the show, followed by actress Hina Khan and producer Vikas Gupta consecutively. Actor Priyank Sharma and computer engineer Luv Tyagi made it to the top five.

The official Twitter handle for the show garnered 5.3 million tweets across the season. The most re-tweeted post from the show garnered over 4,200 tweets and was the one where Shilpa walked down memory lane watching a video of her "Bigg Boss 11" journey as a build-up to the finale.

After over a three month-long battle inside the house, four participants made it to the grand finale - Shilpa, Hina, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas. Host Salman Khan named Shilpa as the winner of the show, aired on Colors channel, on Sunday night.

