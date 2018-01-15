MUMBAI: Tall and brawny actor Nikitin Dheer, seen in television show "Ishqbaaz", says his height and build has never been a hindrance in his career.

Best remembered as Tangaballi of "Chennai Express", Nikitin has also featured in movies like "Jodhaa Akbar", "Dabangg 2", "Housefull" and "Ready".

In Star Plus' "Ishqbaaaz", he features as the negative lead.

"I was never insecure about my height and built. In fact, most of the work that I have done so far has always come my way because of my body

built. I am thankful. Having said that, there is scope of work for everybody in the industry and a lot of characters are tailor-made for people in a certain way and I am getting good offers so that makes me really happy and lucky," Nikitin said in a statement.