Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover during their wedding ceremony in 2016 | File Photo

MUMBAI: Actor Bipasha Basu has quashed reports suggesting that she is expecting her first child with actor husband Karan Singh Grover.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter to deny the claims without naming the publication.

"Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media people started my pregnancy speculation again. Guys, I am not pregnant.

"Kinda getting irritating. Stay calm. It will happen only when we want it," Bipasha wrote.

It is not the first time the couple has been said to be pregnant. Reports of the actors' expecting a child were rife late last year.

The couple, who co-starred in 2015 film "Alone", got hitched in April 2016.

