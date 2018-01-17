MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has shot a film titled "God, Sex and Truth" with American porn star Mia Malkova, says a woman's body is beautiful and monumental to capture.

"I truly believe that there's no location on earth which is more beautiful and more monumental than a woman's body," Varma on Tuesday tweeted alongside a snapshot from "God,Sex and Truth", focussing on Malkova's bare abdomen.

The film was shot with Malkova in Europe. Its trailer was launched on Tuesday, and the full film will be launched on Republic Day, January 26.

The filmmaker says the video is about about a "revolutionary sexual philosophy" as professed by Malkova and encapsulated by him.

"It's about telling the truth behind sex as intended by God," he added.

In a detailed note issued on Tuesday, Varma said: "It will have explicit nude imagery which will showcase each and every part of Mia Malkova's beautiful naked body in a never before seen magnifique.

WATCH TRAILER:

Here’s the Trailer of GOD, SEX and TRUTH featuring @MiaMalkova ..Full film will be released on Republic Day jan 26 th 9 Am #GodSexTruth https://t.co/mK1T57s611 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 16, 2018

"The camera will literally worship not only every square inch of her extraordinary body but it also captures her every thought in the process of projecting it in almost a spiritual context within her deeply felt and also inbuilt sexual emotions.

"She also speaks graphically and shockingly hard sexual words and that's because the whole point of this endeavour is to enhance and elevate whatever people conventionally look down upon."