NEW DELHI: The Allahabad High Court issued a contempt notice to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi on Tuesday.

The notice was issued after Joshi had failed to respond to a representation given by a petitioner seeking a ban on the release of 'Padmavati' (now 'Padmaavat').

In November last year, the petitioner filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court seeking the ban on the film because it “promoted” Sati.

The court dismissed the petition on November 9. However, the petitioner was given liberty to file a complaint under Rule 32 of 1983 with direction to decide the same expeditiously, if possible within a period of three weeks.

The petitioner filed a representation before the CBFC on November 13, but Joshi failed to respond to the same.

At this, the high court issued contempt notice to Joshi.